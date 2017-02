JAKARTA Dec 14 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and its Indonesian workers' union signed a pay deal on Wednesday to end a three-month strike that has crippled output from the world's second biggest copper mine, a union spokesman told Reuters.

Striking workers at the Grasberg mine in Papua, eastern Indonesia, are expected to return to work on Saturday following the pay deal, the union said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Neil Fullick)