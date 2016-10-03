JAKARTA Oct 3 Operations at Freeport McMoRan's
giant Grasberg open pit copper and gold mine in the
Indonesian province of Papua have been "impacted by a labour
disruption", a company spokesman said on Monday.
The dispute involving around 1,000 workers began on Sept.
28, but has not affected the unit's output of copper and gold
concentrate, said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama.
"Underground mining operations have not been impacted and
milling operations continue at a reduced rate," Pratama said.
"The company is working to address the issues and to restore
open pit mining operations as soon as possible," he added.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen)