JAKARTA Oct 3 Operations at Freeport McMoRan's giant Grasberg open pit copper and gold mine in the Indonesian province of Papua have been "impacted by a labour disruption", a company spokesman said on Monday.

The dispute involving around 1,000 workers began on Sept. 28, but has not affected the unit's output of copper and gold concentrate, said Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama.

"Underground mining operations have not been impacted and milling operations continue at a reduced rate," Pratama said.

"The company is working to address the issues and to restore open pit mining operations as soon as possible," he added. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)