JAKARTA, Sept 5 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesia mine workers will go on strike on September 15 unless the firm meets their demands on a pay rise, a union official told Reuters on Monday.

The strike would be the second in three months at Grasberg, the world's third biggest copper mine that also has the biggest gold reserves.

It would go on "indefinitely until the firm agreed" to the workers' demands, Virgo Solossa, the union official, told Reuters. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)