JAKARTA Dec 30 Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit will return to the Grasberg mine on Monday at the end of a three-month strike after making a deal with a local contractor, a senior union official said on Friday.

Contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) has agreed to rehire about 700 workers who went on strike with no sanctions, union spokesman Virgo Solossa said. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)