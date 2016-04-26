JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia estimates the value of a 10.64 percent stake in the local unit of miner Freeport McMoRan Inc at about $630 million and has asked the U.S.-based parent to revise its offer, a mining ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Based on the replacement value the government calculates [the stake] to be worth around $630 million," ministry spokesman Sudjatmiko told Reuters.

"We have asked Freeport to revise their offer. Once we reach an agreement on price we can make a timeline," he added.

