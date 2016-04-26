Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia estimates the value of a 10.64 percent stake in the local unit of miner Freeport McMoRan Inc at about $630 million and has asked the U.S.-based parent to revise its offer, a mining ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Based on the replacement value the government calculates [the stake] to be worth around $630 million," ministry spokesman Sudjatmiko told Reuters.
"We have asked Freeport to revise their offer. Once we reach an agreement on price we can make a timeline," he added.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.