JAKARTA Feb 17 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Friday it wants to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to enable it to run the world's second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021.

"We believe our contract is fair to all parties and results in substantial contributions to the government that compare favorably to the 2009 Mining Law in Indonesia and other major international mineral producing countries," the company said in a statement.

"We will work cooperatively with the government to complete this review and to seek extension of the contract beyond 2021," said the statement emailed by director of external relations Eric Kinneberg.

The company said it wants to work in Indonesia for "many more decades."

Indonesia's energy ministry said on Thursday Freeport was in talks to renew the contract. Indonesian politicians regularly voice their desire to get a greater share of profits from foreign mining companies.

Freeport's Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua, eastern Indonesia, is slowly getting back to normal after a three-month strike that shook labor relations in Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Matthew Bigg and John Mair)