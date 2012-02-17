JAKARTA Feb 17 Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc said on Friday it wants to extend its contract
with Indonesia's government to enable it to run the world's
second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021.
"We believe our contract is fair to all parties and results
in substantial contributions to the government that compare
favorably to the 2009 Mining Law in Indonesia and other major
international mineral producing countries," the company said in
a statement.
"We will work cooperatively with the government to complete
this review and to seek extension of the contract beyond 2021,"
said the statement emailed by director of external relations
Eric Kinneberg.
The company said it wants to work in Indonesia for "many
more decades."
Indonesia's energy ministry said on Thursday Freeport was in
talks to renew the contract. Indonesian politicians regularly
voice their desire to get a greater share of profits from
foreign mining companies.
Freeport's Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua,
eastern Indonesia, is slowly getting back to normal after a
three-month strike that shook labor relations in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
