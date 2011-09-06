(Updates throughout, adds details)
JAKARTA, Sept 6 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
Indonesia mine workers are set to strike from Sept. 15
to Oct. 15 unless the firm meets their demands for a pay rise,
Julia Parorongan, the firm's workers union spokeswoman, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The strike would be the second in three months at Grasberg,
the world's third biggest copper mine.
The remote Grasberg mine also has the world's largest gold
reserves, so the workers will be eyeing a greater share of
profits from a metal seeing record prices .
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange is
hovering just below $9,000 a tonne, having touched a record high
above $10,000 in February.
The decision to go on strike comes after pay talks between
the firm and the union, which has about 8,000 workers, reached a
deadlock on Aug. 26, and follows an eight-day strike in July.
Workers have demanded a pay rise to between $17.5 and $43
per hour, down from hefty initial demands for $30 to $200 per
hour, but still much higher than a current $1.5 to $3 per hour
rate.
The firm said it has offered a 22 percent rise for the next
two years, plus an increased bonus of as much as 230 percent at
current prices for copper and gold.
Freeport Indonesia was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.
Freeport, also facing a two-day copper mine strike in Peru
this week, said on Monday, that it is seeking to renew pay talks
in Indonesia.
The union held an opinion poll from Friday to Sunday, and
found that from about 7,000 ballots received, about 98 percent
agreed to go on a strike.
The strike threat at Grasberg comes on the heels of a
prolonged strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's
biggest. Escondida lifted a force majeure on concentrate
shipments on Sept 2.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)