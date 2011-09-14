TIMIKA, Indonesia, Sept 15 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesia workers kicked off a month-long strike at the world's third-biggest copper mine in the early hours of Thursday, a union official told Reuters.

It is the second strike in three months at Freeport Indonesia's remote Grasberg mine, which also has the world's largest gold reserves.

The strike, if it lasts, is likely to be more costly than an 8-day strike in July, when the firm said it suffered a production loss of 35 million pounds of copper and 60,000 ounces of gold.

Contractors operating Freeport Indonesia's Amamapare port in Papua also joined the mine workers strike. This is likely to hamper the shipping of ore concentrates to a smelter on Java island as well as overseas.

The company's union in Indonesia, which represents about 8,000 workers, has demanded a pay rise to between $17.5 to $43 per hour, down from initial demands for $30 to $200 per hour, but still above a current $1.5 to $3 per hour rate.

The union has said that other Freeport workers worldwide get 10 times their current level.

The strike in Indonesia's Papua region follows a planned strike on Wednesday at another Freeport-controlled mine, Cerro Verde in Peru, as well as recent industrial action at top mines in Chile that created worries over supplies of copper . (Reporting by Samuel Wanda in Timika and Olivia Rondonuwu in Jakarta; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Jason Neely)