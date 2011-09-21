* Freeport says half of its workforce still working

* Union says no workers still involved in production

* Union pushing for six-fold pay increase (Adds details, quotes)

JAKARTA, Sept 21 Freeport Indonesia said on Wednesday a strike at its Grasberg operation had limited mining, processing and shipping of concentrate at the world's third biggest copper mine.

The comments were the first from Freeport saying that shipments of ore have been affected by a strike that started on Sept. 15. On Tuesday, parent company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's CEO Richard Adkerson said that production at the mine had slowed significantly.

"The strike has caused limited activity in mining, the processing plant, and shipment of concentrate," Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait said in a statement.

The copper market largely shrugged off supply disruptions at both Grasberg and a Freeport mine in Peru, with prices falling on Wednesday on diminishing prospects for global demand.

Freeport said around half of its total workforce at Grasberg, mainly contractors and non-union employees, were working so that it expected operations could return to full capacity shortly after the strike ends.

The union, which plans a month-long strike that started last week, said Freeport Indonesia's total workforce was 23,000 people, and that more than 12,000 of these were union members and still striking.

"Those who are working at Grasberg now are not doing production activities, they are maintaining production tools," said union official Virgo Solossa.

Based on the mine's daily output target, the strike has potentially cut output of 230,000 tonnes of ore per day, a government official said last week after a meeting with Freeport Indonesia's management.

The union is pushing for higher pay for workers, since it says other Freeport workers around the world get paid 10 times as much. The strike may also have been spurred by recent record prices for gold , given that Grasberg also has the world's biggest gold reserves.

Documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed the lowest pay for striking workers at Grasberg is 3.7 million rupiah ($419 million) a month, with the union pushing for a hefty rise to 27.2 million a month, plus higher education benefits.

