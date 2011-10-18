JAKARTA Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
said on Tuesday it still hopes to ship dried copper
concentrates available at the port at its vast Grasberg mine in
Indonesia but does not have a timeline for when repairs on the
damaged pipe carrying concentrates would be completed.
A Freeport Indonesia spokesman told Reuters the company is
continuing to assess the security situation after the pipeline
was cut in what the firm described as sabotage and is
considering a controlled shutdown of the entire mine.
"We still have concentrate that's been dried at the port
side. The last I heard, there were hopes to continue loading
concentrate on ships," the spokesman said.
"We still have people in Tembagapura, who are going to
work." Tembagapura is where the mine is located.
But the roads connecting the port are still blocked, causing
problems to the company, he said.
"The road to the port is blocked and has been blocked since
last Monday, which means we can't get the supplies that we
need," he added.
