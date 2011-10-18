* Port road still blocked
* Freeport preparing contingencies for controlled shutdown
* Freeport union denies workers cut pipeline
* Force majeure may be hours or days away -analyst
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
is considering shutting down its strike-hit Grasberg
mine as one of several contingency plans if security does not
improve, as it struggles with one of the worst labour
disruptions in Indonesia's mining industry.
This comes as the world's second-largest copper mine resumed
producing at a reduced rate on Tuesday, after halting output on
Monday.
The owner of the mine, which is facing strike action over
pay and work conditions, road blockades and possible pipeline
sabotage, said in a statement that it "will temporarily suspend
and/or curtail concentrate production as conditions warrant".
It said preparations for a controlled shutdown, that could
lead to an eventual mothballing of the mine, would begin with
the flushing of all remaining materials from its pipelines.
"We are continuing to assess whether or not the security
conditions are conducive for us to continue production," a
Freeport spokesman told Reuters.
"Based on the situation that we had Sunday night and Monday,
we are preparing for contingencies for a controlled shutdown,"
he said, adding this would preserve its $2-$3 billion assets in
Indonesia.
Freeport Indonesia halted production of copper, gold and
silver at the remote Papuan mountain mine on Monday due to
security fears, worker blockades and after the main pipe
transporting concentrate to its port was cut, in the worst
supply disruption since a two-month strike began a month ago.
"The road is still blocked... that's true and that's a big
problem for us," the spokesman said.
The stoppage on Monday had helped to push copper prices to
three-week highs and pounded shares of the Phoenix,
Arizona-based firm, ahead of its third-quarter earnings release
on Wednesday.
Freeport is also facing problems in Peru, where workers at
its copper mine launched a hunger strike this week on hopes of
pressuring the government to resolve a labour row 19 days into a
walkout.
Analysts and traders said that the firm might declare force
majeure on its Indonesian shipments soon. Freeport did not say
at what stage force majeure -- which allows it not to meet
contractual obligations due to events beyond its control --
would be decided.
"It's going to vary depending on what the schedule of our
shipment deliveries are in any given moment of time, and whether
or not we're going to be able to meet that schedule or work with
customers to make appropriate arrangements to work through that
schedule," a spokesman said.
SETBACK
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
more than 3 percent to $7,250 a tonne at 1157 GMT, on persistent
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
"If the strike and mine closure is ongoing, this will
underpin the price at the $7,000 a tonne mark almost
irrespective of the euro zone sovereign debt situation," said
Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.
"Force majeure can surely only be hours or days away."
The stoppage is a setback for Freeport after it said last
week it had cranked up copper concentrate output at Grasberg to
average above 4,000 tonnes daily by relying largely on
non-unionized and contract workers, a move criticized by the
government.
"For the repair of the pipeline -- the section in mile 45
that was cut -- I believe we've already got a temporary repair
done on that," the spokesman said. He denied initial comments by
a company source that the concentrate plant would be shut for 30
days.
The firm said it had still managed to ship 103,189 tonnes of
concentrate in the past week, though with blockades and rising
worker tension, it was unclear if more shipments can be made.
The Indonesian energy and mining minister said some
production had resumed on Tuesday.
"We still have concentrate that's been dried at the port
side. The last I heard, there were hopes to continue loading
concentrate on ships," the company spokesman said.
Freeport is a major tax contributor to Indonesia and the
government said it is committed to resolving the dispute and
preventing it from escalating.
BLOCKADES
Road blockades, part of the strike by around 12,000 of the
mine's 23,000 workers, have stopped containers carrying food and
medicine from reaching the mine and jet fuel from reaching the
nearest airport, the company said on Monday.
"Currently in Tembagapura there are some workers, mostly
contractors," a Freeport worker, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters. Tembagapura, in the north of the province, is the site
of the mine.
"They are operating heavy machinery, maintenance and
electricity.
"A circulated email to senior staff, distributed to workers,
said there is a security guarantee from security forces and
working contractors will be paid double."
A clash earlier last week between striking workers and
police near the mine led to the death of two protesters and
injured others, while three men were killed in a shooting late
last week, though it was unclear if that was linked to the pay
dispute or an independence movement.
"The road to the port is blocked and has been blocked since
last Monday, which means we can't get the supplies that we
need," the spokesman said. "We continue to work with the
government and security authorities, to try to provide adequate
security."
An official with the Freeport workers union said on Tuesday
it was still blockading roads, but plans to stop once a
permanent agreement has been reached with the company.
The official said Freeport had not approached the union for
further negotiations, while there had been no security incidents
on Tuesday.
"Community activities are running normally, except logistic
distribution for the company as roads are being blocked," said
Juli Parorrongan, a union spokesman.
"We haven't received information on who did the (pipe)
cutting," she added. "But I was informed that there was a
landslide at mile 70 and the pipe could be broken because of it.
I assure you, it was not the workers."
