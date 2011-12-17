JAKARTA Dec 17 Striking workers at the Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit delayed a plan to end a three-month strike and go back to work on Saturday until next week because of technical issues, a union spokesman said.

The union representing miners at the Freeport's Grasberg mine struck a deal over a pay rise on Wednesday and agreed to end the strike which has crippled production in the world's second biggest copper mine. It agreed to start mobilising workers to work on Dec. 17.

However, the union said that it had yet to start transferring about 9,000 workers who have joined the strike back to the highland mine, because it needed to work with management on technical issues such as which division should be prioritised to be taken up to the mine.

Union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters by telephone the workers would return to work next week. (Reporting by Samuel Wanda in Timika and Olivia Rondonuwu in Jakarta; Editing by Robert Birsel)