(Adds confirmation from Freeport)
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA Dec 23 Thousands of workers at
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia
will start returning to work on Saturday to end a three-month
strike that shook labour relations in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
The union at the world's second biggest copper mine will
also lift a road blockade that prevented other workers from
accessing the Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua
island in eastern Indonesia, senior union official Virgo Solossa
told Reuters on Friday.
The workers agreed a deal with management last week on a pay
rise of about 40 percent to end the three-month strike that
crippled the company's production.
The union had planned to mobilise workers to return to the
mine on Dec. 17 but that was delayed as they waited for
guarantees from management that no disciplinary action would be
taken against the roughly 9,000 strikers.
"We reached an agreement about the guarantee from the firm
just now," said Solossa, adding no action would be taken against
those who went on strike.
"So tomorrow we will hold a ritual to conclude this
process and lift the road blockade," Solossa said.
Many workers at the Grasberg mine are Papuans and the union
said it would hold a traditional stone burning ritual including
a feast in which pigs are slaughtered and roasted over hot
stones.
Solossa said the workers would start returning to the mine
after the ceremony was finished in the afternoon.
The strike is the longest in recent Indonesian history and
represents the first major attempt by workers to reap greater
financial rewards in one of the world's hottest emerging
markets.
A senior Freeport official, Scott Hanna, confirmed Friday's
agreement to lift the blockade and mobilise union workers, but
did not say when exactly they would return to work.
The firm expects full operations to resume early next year
and shipments of concentrate would remain limited until then,
Hanna said in an emailed statement.
Union officials say the deal to end the strike fell short of
their expectations but still represented a significant advance
that could galvanise other unionised sectors of the economy of
the world's fourth largest country by population.
The blockade, imposed in October at mile 27 and 28 of the
road to the mine, included a big tent inhabited by workers and
several heavy vehicles.
Security is poor in the highlands of central Papua because
of a low-level insurgency by militants demanding independence
for the western part of the island from Indonesia.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Additional reporting by Samuel
Wanda in Jayapura; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Robert Birsel)