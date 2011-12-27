(Refiles to fix spelling of contractor in third paragraph)

JAKARTA Dec 27 Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia halted on Tuesday their return to work after a three-month strike, pending the resolution of a labour dispute, senior union officials said.

The delay in the return to work will push back the resumption of full operations of the world's second biggest copper mine. The Arizona-based company had earlier said it expected full operations at the mine to resume in early 2012.

Police called a meeting on Tuesday between Freeport management, officials at its contractor, PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI), and the Freeport and KPI unions in a bid to resolve a dispute over lay-offs by KPI, Virgo Solossa, a senior union official, said by telephone.

The meeting ended with KPI officials asking for time to consult its board of directors in Jakarta.

"The ball is with PT KPI now whether they would respect the agreement to not do any lay-offs," Solossa said.

"Once they respect the agreement, we will send more workers to work," Solossa added.

Solossa said if the demand of the workers was not met, the result could be another strike.

The union sent about 200 workers to the mine on Monday.

Freeport and KPI officials were not immediately available for comment.

The strike at Freeport's Grasberg mine in the eastern province of Papua has crippled output and exports from the mine and shaken labor relations in southeast Asia's largest economy.

The union and Freeport agreed this month a deal on a pay rise of about 40 percent to end the strike.

Private contractor PT KPI employs 2,100 workers, mostly at a port which handles concentrate shipments as well as logistics supplies for Freeport operations.

The company earlier said 18 of its workers were sacked and another 101 temporarily suspended in September and October pending further evaluation. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Robert Birsel)