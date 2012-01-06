JAKARTA Jan 6 Workers at Freeport McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc's mine in Indonesia will stop
returning to work on Saturday if they are not paid salaries owed
to them during a recent three-month strike, a union official
said on Friday.
Hundreds of miners have been slowly returning this week to
Freeport's Grasberg mine, the world's second-largest copper
mine, after 8,000 workers ended a strike in mid-December that
has paralysed the mine's output and shipments since September.
Union spokesman Virgo Solossa told Reuters they would stop
going back to the mine if private contractors did not pay their
salaries on Friday.
"We will stop mobilising workers until we fully get our
rights," said Solossa.
Under Indonesian labour law, workers must be paid while they
are on strike.
The strike ended on Dec 14 with a deal under which Freeport
agreed to a pay increase of roughly 40 percent for around 8,000
union members and to a framework for a better deal for roughly
15,000 other non-union workers and contractors.
But a resumption of work was delayed because of a dispute
with contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) over possible
sanctions on workers who took part in the strike. Last week KPI
agreed to rehire with no sanctions about 700 workers who went on
strike, the union said.
Solossa said on Friday he expected a similar dispute with
other sub-contractors that emerged this week to be resolved
quickly.
Arizona-based Freeport said on Tuesday it expected to return
to full operations in early 2012. The company has had a force
majeure in place since October on concentrate exports from
Grasberg, which has the world's largest gold reserves and also
produces silver.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and
Matt Driskill)