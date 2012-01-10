JAKARTA Jan 10 Workers at a Freeport
McMoran Copper & Gold Inc Indonesian mine on Tuesday
halted their gradual return to work one day after gunmen shot
two contractors dead on the road to the Grasberg mine, a union
spokesman said.
It was unclear whether the halt also affected production at
the mine in the central highlands of Papua, an island in eastern
Indonesia.
"This terror is like a monster for us, the workers," union
spokesman Juli Parorrongan said. "Every day the workers ask who
is going to be the next victim," he said, adding that no more
workers would return until police ensure the safety of the mine
road.
Workers have slowly returned to Grasberg in the wake of a
three-month strike over pay that crippled production at the
world's second-biggest copper mine and shook labor relations in
Indonesia, southeast Asia's largest economy.
Around 2,000 workers have returned to Grasberg and around
7,000 others are waiting to be transported by bus to the mine,
said Parorrongan by telephone, adding that some other workers
did not join the strike.
There have been scores of shootings by unidentified snipers
around Freeport in recent years, with victims including workers,
illegal miners, and security officers.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Matt Driskill)