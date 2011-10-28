JAKARTA Oct 28 Pay talks between Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold and a union representing striking
workers at its Indonesia mine are deadlocked after a week of
negotiations, the union said on Friday.
The U.S. miner, which was compelled on Wednesday to declare
force majeure on shipments from the world's second-biggest
copper mine, has offered workers a 30 percent pay rise, up from
25 percent when talks restarted on Oct. 21, the union said.
The union is still holding out for a hike to $7.5 an hour,
as much as a fivefold increase from the $1.5-$3.0 per hour that
workers at the remote mountain mine currently earn, but much
lower than its initial demand for $30-$200 per hour.
"There was a silver lining in the previous meeting but now
the talk is making a U-turn," said Juli Parorrongan, the union's
spokesman.
"What we are demanding is the final price, $7.50 and no
less. And this is small money for a firm that we know earned so
much revenue from the mine," he said.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait declined to
comment on the details of the negotiations.
"I hope we can find a solution soon," Sirait said.
The firm is trying to keep limited output at Grasberg going,
but production and its operations have been disrupted by the
strike, worker blockades, attacks by gunmen on employees and
sabotage to a main pipeline running from the mine to its port.
Freeport's force majeure decision freed it from some of its
contractual obligations to supply buyers of metal produced at
Grasberg, which holds more gold and copper reserves than any
other mine and also produces silver.
Freeport's CEO Richard Adkerson has said that an eight-day
strike in July and the second continuing strike at Grasberg led
to a loss of about 70 million pounds of copper and 100,000
ounces of gold in the third quarter.
The firm is also facing strike action in Peru, where the
union at the Cerro Verde copper mine on Wednesday rejected a
request from Freeport to go into labour arbitration to end a
month-old strike.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)