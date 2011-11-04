TIMIKA, Indonesia Nov 4 Police failed to lift
road blockades stopping fuel and food reaching Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold's mining operations in Indonesia's Papua
region, after clashes with striking miners and local tribesmen
on Friday.
Miners have been striking at Grasberg, the world's
second-biggest copper mine, since mid-September, disrupting
output and stopping shipments. Violence has escalated in recent
weeks with sabotage to pipelines and deadly attacks on
employees.
Angry workers and people from seven local tribes are
blocking the main road near an airport in Timika that links
Freeport's port to the Grasberg mine, and refused to shift after
police gave them a deadline to move by Tuesday.
"People fought back. The police gave several warning shots
but they have left now," said a striking worker, adding there
were no casualties reported. "The tribes have conducted war
ceremonies. They are ready to die for this."
The worker dispute over pay has drawn in local tribes, armed
with spears and arrows, who have their own grievances over land
rights, pollution and a lack of apparent benefit for the region
from its resource wealth.
The police and army have been criticised for human rights
violations in the remote mountainous region, where a separatist
movement has simmered for decades, while Freeport has come under
fire for payments to authorities for security.
The blockades are part of a prolonged strike by around
12,000 of the mine's 23,000 workers. The company has offered a
30 percent pay rise but the union is holding out for a fivefold
increase.
Freeport said on Tuesday production and processing rates at
Grasberg had fallen below levels needed to meet fourth-quarter
sales targets.
It also said it could take a month to fix its main
sabotage-hit pipeline to take concentrate to its port where
there are no stockpiles left for shipping. On Oct. 26, Freeport
Indonesia declared force majeure on affected concentrate sales.
The energy ministry said on Thursday that Freeport Indonesia
was now producing at 5 percent of its full capacity due to
damage in the pipeline.
(Reporting by Samuel Wanda in TIMIKA and Olivia Rondonuwu in
JAKARTA; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Dan Lalor)