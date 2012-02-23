* Company says "work interruptions" at Grasberg gold mine

JAKARTA, Feb 23 Intimidation and violence by some workers against others who did not take part in last year's three-month strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's vast Grasberg gold mine have interrupted resumption of normal operations, the company said on Thursday.

The accusation by the U.S. mining giant came hours after a union official said thousands of workers had walked off the job over an unresolved issue with the company.

"We are experiencing work interruptions in connection with our efforts to resume normal operations," spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in a statement from Freeport headquarters in Phoenix.

"PTFI (Freeport's Indonesian subsidiary) is complying with the terms of the recent collective labor agreement with its union," he said in an email. "Certain of the returning workers have engaged in acts of violence and intimidation against nonstriking workers and supervisory personnel."

The email said the company was working with the Jakarta government and the union to resolve the dispute.

Thousands of workers at the mine in central Papua stopped working earlier on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with management, union official Virgo Solossa said.

The move comes after miners at Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second-biggest copper mine, returned to work last month after ending a three-month strike that crippled output.

Freeport has had a force majeure in place since last October on some concentrate exports from the mine, meaning that terms of its contracts with customers are not in effect.

The Grasberg strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal for a pay increase, allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.

Freeport's stock was down 0.9 percent at $43.74 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu in Indonesia and Steve James in New York; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Sophie Hares)