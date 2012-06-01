TIMIKA, Indonesia, June 1 Workers at Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Grasberg mine in Indonesia
are planning to protest this month against the dismissal of
three employees and security problems, a union official told
Reuters on Friday.
The official gave no details about the protest, and it was
unclear how it would affect operations at the remote mine, which
holds the world's largest gold reserves and second largest
copper reserves.
Last year, thousands of unionised Freeport workers halted
production at Grasberg in the country's longest ever strike. The
company's profits were hit and copper prices rose as a result of
the protest.
"In the near future in June we will hold a demonstration in
connection with security issues and the dismissal of three
employees, which we regard as not in accordance with procedure,"
said Virgo Solossa, spokesman for Freeport Indonesia's union.
"This action will be firm or ... we will stop completely,"
he said, without saying whether this meant a halt to mining
operations.
Freeport officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Solossa said three workers were dismissed after being taken
to court for being involved in a fight. Workers are also
concerned about the security situation because of frequent
shootings near the mine in the Papua region, he added.
Gunmen have killed 15 people and injured about 50 others
since July 2009, according to Freeport figures this year. The
toll includes workers, security officers and illegal miners but
it is unclear who is behind the attacks.
(Reporting by Samuel Wanda; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee and Miral Fahmy)