JAKARTA Jan 26 U.S. mining firm
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to produce 2 million
tonnes of copper concentrate from its Indonesian operations in
2015, up from 1.4 million tonnes in 2014, a mining ministry
official said on Monday.
"Last year they only gained permission to export in July and
production was also temporarily halted because their stockpiles
were full," Director General of Coal and Minerals Sukhyar, who
goes by one name, told reporters, referring to the forecast 43
percent increase in Freeport's output this year.
Freeport said on Sunday it expected to export 500,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate over the next six months from its giant
Grasberg mining complex in Papua, after getting an extension to
its permit to continue shipping from Indonesia.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Alan Raybould)