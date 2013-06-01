BRIEF-Libbey Inc Q4 sales $205.8 million
* Libbey Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
JAKARTA, June 1 An independent investigation of a tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit is expected to last two months, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.
"They are indicating to us that they will be completing the investigation in two months," Freeport Indonesia Corporate Communications chief Daisy Primayanti said, confirming that the company was not allowed to resume production at the world's second largest copper mine until the investigations were complete.
LONDON, Feb 28 Brexit minister David Davis told Britain's top team of ministers on Tuesday to prepare not only for a negotiated settlement with the European Union but also for the "unlikely scenario" of no Brexit deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.
* Care Capital properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results