JAKARTA, June 1 An independent investigation of a tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit is expected to last two months, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.

"They are indicating to us that they will be completing the investigation in two months," Freeport Indonesia Corporate Communications chief Daisy Primayanti said, confirming that the company was not allowed to resume production at the world's second largest copper mine until the investigations were complete.