JAKARTA Aug 2 Underground production at
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit
is running at 50 percent of capacity, a spokeswoman said, adding
that it would take "a couple of months" before full capacity
would be reached.
A training tunnel cave-in killed 28 people at the world's
second-biggest copper mine in May, shutting operations across
the mine site for weeks while safety investigations were carried
out.
Open-pit mining has been running at full capacity since July
4, while underground operations re-started in early July. The
Arizona-based firm had expected full-capacity to take one month.
"The underground mining has not been running at full
capacity," a spokeswoman said in an email in response to
questions from Reuters late on Thursday. "It will take up to a
couple of months before we are able to produce at full capacity.
"Currently our ramping up progress is at approximately 50
percent at our underground mine," she said, adding that the
force majeure status had not been lifted and that the company
had not achieved full shipments capacity.
The open-pit mine normally produces between 140,000 tonnes
and 150,000 tonnes of ore per day, while output from the
underground operations is 80,000 tonnes.