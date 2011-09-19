JAKARTA, Sept 19 Workers at Freeport Indonesia's
Grasberg mine have yet to agree a pay deal with the
company and are still on a month-long strike, a union official
said on Monday.
Some contract workers have returned to operate machinery and
restarted limited output at the world's third-biggest copper
mine, said the official, Virgo Solossa.
Solossa was responding to comments by Freeport that more
than 1,500 workers had returned to work since the weekend. The
union had declared a month-long strike for 8,000 workers from
Sept 15.
Last week, industry officials said the strike at Freeport
McMoRan's Indonesian copper mine and port has delayed around
133,000 tonnes of copper ore concentrate shipments.
Based on the mine's daily output target, the strike
potentially cut output of 230,000 tonnes of ore per day, said
energy ministry official Thamrin Sihite, after a meeting with
Freeport Indonesia's management on Friday.
