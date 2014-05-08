May 8 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday its oil and gas subsidiary has agreed to buy $1.4 billion of Apache Corp's assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Freeport announced a separate deal on Wednesday to sell assets in the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas to Encana Corp for $3.1 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)