Dec 23 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
said on Monday it reached an agreement with Chief
Executive Richard Adkerson to cancel his employment agreement,
giving up his guaranteed salary, benefits and rights to
substantial severance in exchange for restricted stock worth
about $36 million.
Adkerson, 66, will stay on as president and CEO of Freeport,
the world's largest publicly listed copper miner, under a new
"at will" agreement, with pay and benefits to be determined by
the company's compensation committee.
Freeport said the move frees it of potentially sizable
future severance or change-of-control payments to Adkerson.
According to the company's most recent proxy statement,
Adkerson was eligible for $113 million in case of termination or
$124.9 million in case of change-of-control termination.
Under the new agreement Adkerson was awarded a retention
bonus of restricted stock units representing 1 million shares of
the company, worth about $36 million based on Freeport's closing
share price on Friday $35.69.
Adkerson, who has headed Freeport since 2003, had a base
salary of $2.5 million a year, but his total direct compensation
topped $17.3 million in 2012, including salary, bonus, stock
options and incentives. That was a decline of 43 percent from
the $30.6 million he earned in 2010.
In that same period, shares fell some 15 percent.
Freeport, like many other top mining companies, has faced
criticism in recent years over high executive compensation at a
time when declining metal prices and high costs have weighed on
share value.
Freeport's stock was up slightly on Monday at $35.78 and has
risen about 4.6 percent so far this year.