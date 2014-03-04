March 3 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
halved the base salaries of two members of the Office of the
Chairman as of Feb. 27, according to a filing by the company on
Monday.
Executive Chairman James Moffett and James Flores, CEO of
FCX's oil and gas unit, will be paid $1.25 million instead of
$2.5 million.
Under the new compensation agreement, Freeport set an
overall target compensation of $7.5 million each for Moffet and
Flores, including any performance based benefits.
In December, company CEO Richard Adkerson, the third member
of the Office of the Chairman, agreed to cancel his employment
agreement but remain on the job under a new "at will" agreement,
with pay and benefits to be determined by the company's
compensation committee.
Freeport, like many other top mining companies, has faced
criticism in recent years over high executive compensation at a
time when declining metal prices and high costs have weighed on
share value.
Shares of the Arizona-based company fell 0.64 percent to
close at $32.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.