KINSHASA Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo
state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the
Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC),
it said in a statement.
The settlement, revealed in the company's fourth quarter
2016 earnings statement, ends actions including a complaint
before the International Chamber of Commerce, Freeport-McMoRan
said. CMOC purchased the 56 percent stake in May for $2.65
billion.
