BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to buy deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Inc's oil and gas unit for $2 billion.
The deal, effective Aug. 1, adds about 80,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day to Anadarko's sales-volume outlook. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru