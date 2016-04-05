(Recasts with analyst comment, stock price move)
April 5 Freeport-McMoRan Inc will axe
its four top oil and gas executives and re-absorb the unit as an
operating division, the mining and energy company said on
Tuesday, announcing a move to cut costs as it tries to slash its
$20 billion debt pile.
The move by mining-focused Freeport to reincorporate its
energy unit comes just six months after the company announced
plans to spin it out, signaling Freeport has failed to find
buyers or partners at a time of weak energy prices.
"It is clear to us that attempts to sell all or part of the
Oil & Gas business have so far not succeeded...," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Fraser Phillips said in a note to clients.
He viewed the cost-cutting moves as positive for Freeport,
which said in January it is working to cut its $20 billion in
debt by up to half.
A large portion of Freeport's debt is due to its branching
into energy in 2013 with acquisitions of Plains Exploration and
McMoRan Exploration for $9 billion, purchases that were
unpopular with the market.
Freeport's stock was up 0.5 percent at $9.48 on the New York
Stock Exchange in late morning trade.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company, facing weak commodity
prices and under pressure from its largest shareholder Carl
Icahn, said Jim Flores, the chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan
Oil & Gas, Doss Bourgeois, its chief operating officer, Winston
Talbert, its chief financial officer and John Wombwell, its
general counsel, will leave the company.
Freeport did not give details of their severance packages,
and a spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Mark Kidder, former vice president of operations for the oil
and gas unit, will now lead its operating team.
RBC analyst Phillips said Freeport's management had
confirmed that the integration of the oil and gas business "is
not a signal of a change in the longer term strategy to focus on
the mining business." Freeport owns some of the world's biggest
copper mines, including the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Freeport said it would look to cut more costs and capital
expenditures, and would keep evaluating options for selling oil
and gas unit assets.
Daniel Rohr, an analyst at Morningstar, said Freeport's
target of cutting debt by $5 billion to $10 billion through
asset sales and joint ventures "is really ambitious given low
commodity prices and the fact that many sellers are planning to
do the same thing."
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)