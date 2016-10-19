JAKARTA Oct 19 Operations at Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's giant Grasberg open pit copper mine in Indonesia
have been halted since Monday for an investigation into a fatal
bulldozer incident, an Indonesian newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
"Until now permission has not been granted for them to
resume," the Investor Daily newspaper on Wednesday quoted Coal
and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot as saying the day
before.
The investigation into the death of one worker and injury of
another in the accident was expected to take four days, he said.
A spokesman for Freeport's Indonesian unit said one worker
had died and another was injured in the incident on Monday, but
did not answer phone calls and could not immediately respond to
repeated written requests for further comment on the matter.
Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot also did
not immediately respond to written requests for comment.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen)