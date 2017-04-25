TORONTO, April 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc,
the world's biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported
first-quarter results on Tuesday that reflected a months-long
Indonesian export ban at its massive Grasberg mine, which
clipped sales.
Freeport, which resumed copper concentrate exports from
Indonesia on April 21 after gaining a temporary permit, said
adjusted profit was $220 million, or 15 cents a share, in the
first quarter. That compares with an adjusted loss of $196
million, or 16 cents per share, in the same period last year.
The export ban, which began Jan. 12, meant deferred sales of
190 million pounds of copper and 280,000 ounces of gold in the
first quarter, Freeport said. It posted consolidated sales of
809 million pounds of copper, 182,000 ounces of gold and 24
million pounds of molybdenum.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)