WASHINGTON Jan 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
has entered into an agreement with the U.S. government and the
Navajo Nation for the cleanup of 94 abandoned uranium mines on
Navajo land, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Under the settlement, valued at more than $600 million,
Freeport-McMoRan units Cyprus Amax Minerals Co and Western
Nuclear Inc will perform the work and the United States will
contribute approximately half of the costs, the department said
in a statement.
The settlement terms are outlined in a proposed consent
decree filed on Tuesday in federal court in Phoenix. The Navajo
Nation encompasses parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona.
