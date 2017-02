TOKYO Jan 19 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday it had recently received copper concentrate shipments from Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a three-month strike at the mine ended in December.

Pan Pacific declined to comment on shipment volumes.

It has not heard from Freeport whether or not the force majeure on its copper concentrates exports was lifted, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)