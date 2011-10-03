Oct 3 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) said supervisory staff and volunteers are operating its Cerro Verde mine in Peru and production has not been hurt by a strike.

"Production of copper and molybdenum concentrates have not been materially affected by the strike that began on Sept. 29," spokesman Eric Kinneberg told Reuters in an e-mail.

"We will continue negotiating a new labor contract to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31, 2011," he said.

Talks last Friday failed to end a strike at the giant pit, which churns out 2 percent of the global copper supply.

Kinneberg said Cerro Verde is operating "with supervisory and personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions."

In what appeared to be a bid to pressure the U.S. company to reach a pact to raise pay for workers, Peru's government upheld a ruling that declared the strike legal. That gives the union the right to formally ask the government to establish a wage settlement that would end the walkout. (Reporting by Steve James, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)