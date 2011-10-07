* Govt says union, company to meet Monday in Arequipa
* Freeport says legally operating mine with 600 personnel
LIMA Oct 7 Union leaders said they were
pessimistic on Friday after failing to reach an accord with
officials from Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) to end an indefinite
strike at the Cerro Verde mine.
Workers at the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's
copper put down their tools on Sept. 29 demanding higher
wages.
Talks have failed to bring the sides closer. The company
says Cerro Verde is operating with 600 workers that volunteered
to work during the strike.
Workers, whose contract expired on Aug. 31, want a new pact
to raise their salaries 11 percent, but Cerro Verde is only
offering a 3 percent raise, according to the union.
"This is going really badly, we have an abysmal difference
in terms of what we are asking and what the company is
offering," said union leader Leoncio Amudio.
Workers from across the developing world have demanded a
greater chunk of soaring mining profits brought on by high
metals prices. Freeport McMoRan also faces a strike in
Indonesia at Grasberg, the world's third-largest copper mine.
"We held a meeting this morning but there was no
agreement," said Miguel Angel Huamon, who is leading the
negotiations for Peru's labor ministry in the southern region
of Arequipa, near the mine.
"We'll meet again on Monday at 2 p.m., both sides are
participating."
In addition to negotiations in Arequipa over the contract
that spurred the strike, talks are being held in Lima to
resolve a dispute relating to a 2010 labor contract.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government has deemed
the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year
history, enabling the union to ask the government to resolve
the dispute. But authorities say they will continue to push
both sides to reach an agreement.
Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 in
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer behind neighboring
Chile.
