* No advance after second consecutive meeting in Arequipa
* Freeport says legally operating mine with 600 personnel
LIMA Oct 10 An indefinite strike ran into its
12th day at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Peruvian copper mine
Cerro Verde on Monday after government-brokered talks failed to
make progress, a union leader said.
Union members at the mine, which produces 2 percent of the
world's copper, downed tools on Sept. 29 to demand a new labor
contract with higher wages. The company has kept the mine
operating with 600 volunteers.
"The meeting is over, there was no agreement, we just have
to keep (trying to) move forward," said union leader Leoncio
Amudio, who attends the negotiations from the southern city of
Arequipa, near the mine.
Amudio said the union would approach the international
labor organization in Lima as well as the labor commission in
Congress, looking for backing.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government has already
deemed the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's
40-year history. That gave the union hope the new government
would be more sympathetic to organized labor, and allowed
workers to ask the government to resolve the dispute.
But authorities say they will continue to push both sides
to reach an agreement.
Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 in
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer behind neighboring
Chile.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)