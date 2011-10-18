* Union agrees to one last meeting after breaking dialogue

* Freeport says production not materially affected

LIMA Oct 18 Talks between the Cerro Verde mine and union leader were scheduled for Thursday in what would be a final bid to end a 20-day-old pay strike, a regional government official in Peru said on Tuesday.

The mine, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), produces 2 percent of the world's copper. Production has not been "materially impacted" because it is operating with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions, Cerro Verde said.

Union members said last week they had given up on dialogue because the mine was not respecting the strike, but said on Tuesday they would attend the meeting. Workers want an 11 percent raise while the company has offered 3 percent.

"A call has been made for the company to join Cerro Verde workers on Thursday morning and make a last effort to resolve the conflict," said Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for the regional government in Arequipa, near the mine.

The government, which declared the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, has said the company must pay a fine for replacing striking workers.

Workers took that as a sign the new leftist government of President Ollanta Humala was taking a more sympathetic view toward organized labor, but want the government to go a step farther and define a wage deal.

Fifteen workers started a hunger strike on Monday to pressure authorities to step in and settle the dispute.

Analysts have said Cerro Verde could see an impact on fourth quarter output as the mine has been operating with 600 personnel since the strike started on Sept. 29 instead of its normal 2,000 workers.

Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. It is the third largest copper producer in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)