LIMA Oct 18 Talks between the Cerro Verde mine
and union leader were scheduled for Thursday in what would be a
final bid to end a 20-day-old pay strike, a regional government
official in Peru said on Tuesday.
The mine, controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), produces
2 percent of the world's copper. Production has not been
"materially impacted" because it is operating with staff who
volunteered to work under strike conditions, Cerro Verde said.
Union members said last week they had given up on dialogue
because the mine was not respecting the strike, but said on
Tuesday they would attend the meeting. Workers want an 11
percent raise while the company has offered 3 percent.
"A call has been made for the company to join Cerro Verde
workers on Thursday morning and make a last effort to resolve
the conflict," said Wilmer Mixcan, head of labor relations for
the regional government in Arequipa, near the mine.
The government, which declared the strike legal for the
first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, has said the
company must pay a fine for replacing striking workers.
Workers took that as a sign the new leftist government of
President Ollanta Humala was taking a more sympathetic view
toward organized labor, but want the government to go a step
farther and define a wage deal.
Fifteen workers started a hunger strike on Monday to
pressure authorities to step in and settle the dispute.
Analysts have said Cerro Verde could see an impact on
fourth quarter output as the mine has been operating with 600
personnel since the strike started on Sept. 29 instead of its
normal 2,000 workers.
Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. It
is the third largest copper producer in Peru, the world's No. 2
copper producer.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)