LIMA Oct 20 Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) said Thursday its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru has been mining at two thirds its normal daily rate of 200,000 tonnes per day due to a three-week-old indefinite strike.

Final output at the mine that produces around 2 percent of the world's copper has not been "materially impacted" because the mine's concentrator and leach pad have been operating at near capacity levels, spokesman Eric Kinneberg said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)