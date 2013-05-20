BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
May 20 Plains Exploration & Production Co shareholders approved the oil company's takeover by mining company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, after both companies sweetened the more than $6 billion deal with two special dividends.
The companies said on Monday that a majority of Plains outstanding shares were voted in favor of the deal. They expect the deal to close at the end of the month.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru