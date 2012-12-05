Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan Exploration Co in two separate deals for $9 billion in cash and stock.

Freeport said it would buy Plains for $6.9 billion in cash and stock. It would buy McMoRan Exploration for $2.1 billion cash after taking into account the stake in McMoRan that Freeport already owns.