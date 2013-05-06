May 6 CR Intrinsic said on Monday it plans to
vote against Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's
acquisition of Plains Exploration & Production Company
because it undervalues the oil and gas company.
The acquisition is part of Freeport's big bet on the energy
industry, a deal to acquire both Plains and the related McMoRan
Exploration Co announced in December.
"Based on our analysis, (Plains) shares would be trading
higher than the current market price absent the proposed
transaction," CR Intrinsic, a unit of hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors, said in a letter to Plains' board.
The letter said shares of Plains' peers have risen since the
deal was announced, and Plains has also "reported two
operationally strong quarters." CR Intrinsic said its affiliates
and funds it manages own about 3.8 percent of the company.
Falling metal prices have weighed on Freeport's stock,
dragging down the value of its offer for Plains, which is $25 in
cash and 0.6531 shares of Freeport per share. As of Friday's
close, that was equivalent to $45.33 per share, down from $50
when the deal was announced.
The deal prompted a flurry of lawsuits accusing Freeport and
its directors of both underpaying and overpaying to get into the
energy business. Freeport's stock dropped when it was announced,
with some critics arguing that the venture was a pricey and
unnecessary distraction from its core copper business.
But the miner's shareholders will not have an opportunity to
vote on the deal, while Plains' investors will vote at a May 20
special meeting.
Shares of Plains rose 1 percent to $46 on the New York Stock
Exchange.