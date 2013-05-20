BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
NEW YORK May 20 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and Plains Exploration & Production Co said they would pay shareholders more in dividends if they approved the miner's roughly $6 billion takeover offer for Plains.
Shareholders are set to vote on the deal later on Monday.
Plains said in a statement that it would pay shareholders a special one-time cash dividend of $3 per share immediately before the Freeport deal closed. Freeport said it would declare a $1 per share stock dividend immediately after the deal closed.
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru