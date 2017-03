Jan 22 Miner Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday as copper and gold prices dropped.

Net income at the world's biggest publicly traded copper producer fell to $707 million, or 68 cents a share, from $743 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.89 billion from $4.51 billion, boosted by the company's recent oil and gas acquisitions.