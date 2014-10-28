Oct 28 Gold and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a 32 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower prices of the metals.

The company, which also has oil and gas assets, said net income attributable to shareholders fell to $552 million, or 53 cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $821 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.6 percent to $5.70 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Kirti Pandey)