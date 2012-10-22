* Denies aiming to avoid new Indonesian mining regulations
* CEO says listing would be only small part of PTFI unit
Oct 22 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
is considering listing its Indonesian subsidiary on the
Jakarta exchange, Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said
on Monday.
"For some time now we've seen benefits to having PTFI (PT
Freeport Indonesia) listed on the Indonesian exchange," Adkerson
told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company's
third-quarter results.
Asked about rumors that Freeport might float its Indonesian
assets, Adkerson said the Jakarta government "is very positive
about that."
"We believe it would present the company in a positive way
within the country," where Freeport has been operating the vast
Grasberg copper and gold mine for several decades.
Last year a strike at the mine hit production, and there
have been recent protests and incidents of violence around the
mine, on the island of Papua. Also, the government is tightening
mining regulations for foreign companies and renegotiating
several mining contracts.
Adkerson said Freeport is pursuing discussions to list part
of PTFI and "(we) believe that it would be a very positive step
for us, and the government would view it as positive as well."
He denied such a move was related to moves by the Indonesian
government to gain more control over foreign mining companies.
"Well, it's not to avoid government regulations. We're
subject to our contract of work, which sets the basic parameters
of how we operate and what our rights and obligations are. And
that contract itself has a status of law."
Adkerson said any public listing would be only a small
percentage of Freeport's Indonesian unit. "PTFI is a large asset
and so we're talking about a small percentage listing of that,
which would be a large transaction for the Indonesian exchange,"
he said.
He said the company was also in discussions with the Jakarta
government over the new mining rules.
"We're engaged in productive discussions to find a way
forward that is responsive to (Indonesian) aspirations and
protects the interest of our shareholders."
He noted Freeport has reserves lasting until 2041 in the
country, "and so we were having a lot of support for what we're
doing. It's meaningful to the country."
Freeport employs 20,000 people in Indonesia and pays more
than $2 billion a year, on average, in taxes, royalties and
dividends, "and that's meaningful to the country," Adkerson
said.
Freeport shares were down 2.2 percent at $40.26 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange after its quarterly
profit slumped and missed Wall Street estimates.