NEW YORK Aug 7 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has
contacted potential buyers about selling its onshore oil wells
in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
The Phoenix-based natural resources company, which owns
mines and oil wells around the world, has been actively pursuing
asset sales in order to reduce debt, which totals more than $20
billion.
Freeport is in the early stages of approaching prospective
buyers, which could include other oil companies as well as
private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public.
A representative for Freeport declined to comment.
