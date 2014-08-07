(Adds asset details, debt reduction plan)
By Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Aug 7 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has
contacted potential buyers about selling its onshore oil wells
in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
The Phoenix-based natural resources company, which owns
mines and oil wells around the world, has been actively pursuing
asset sales in order to reduce debt, which totals more than $20
billion.
Freeport is in the early stages of approaching prospective
buyers, which could include other oil companies as well as
private equity firms, the people said, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public.
A representative for Freeport declined to comment.
Freeport has oil-producing wells in the Los Angeles Basin,
San Joaquin Basin and the Arroyo Grande Field in San Luis Obispo
County. It also owns oil rigs off the California coast.
Freeport Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said in
July that the company was pursuing asset sales in an effort to
reduce debt to around $12 billion by the end of 2016.
The company said it was aiming to sell about $4 billion or
$5 billion worth of onshore assets but did not say which assets
it planned to divest.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Soyoung Kim, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)