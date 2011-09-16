TIMIKA, Indonesia, Sept 16 Shipments of around 133,000 tonnes of copper ore concentrate were delayed due to a workers strike at Freeport McMoran's Grasberg copper mine, two industry officials said on Friday.

"Right now there is no activity and delays are expected with the six vessels at the port," said Ricky Noviansyah, a port captain for Wilhelmsen Ships Service.

The vessels at the Amamapare port were destined for Indonesia, China, the Philippines and Japan. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Samuel Wanda, and Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)