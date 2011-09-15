JAKARTA, Sept 15 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's Indonesia said on Thursday it is assessing the impact on production and deliveries following the start of a month-long strike at the world's third-biggest copper mine, company spokesman Ramdani Sirait told Reuters in a statement.

The union said that three ships at Freeport Indonesia's port were not being loaded because of a lack of workers.

(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu)